You don't have to say to a house guest something like "upper case e, question mark, 2, lower case e..." so they can log onto your WiFi network. Prepare ahead of time for the question and show them just how tech savvy you are.
If you both have iPhones, Apple makes it simple. Just tell them the name of your network and you'll get a notification asking if you'd like to share the password with them.
If you have an Android device, it's still pretty easy. On your phone, open settings, then network and internet. Depending on which Android phone you have, it might be called "connections."
Then, choose Wi-Fi and tap on the cog or gear, and tap "Share" which will reveal a QR code they can scan with their camera app and connect to your network.
You can also print out a QR code using any device. To find a QR code generator on a website, I use QR Code Generator.com. Add your Wi-Fi Network and password, then print out a QR code and tape it to the wall or fridge. When a guest needs to log on, they use their camera to scan the code. All they'll have to do at that point is tap on the pop-up and they're connected.
If they're overnight guests, they may need to log on to your Wi-Fi on a laptop. If they have an iPhone that's logged in, iOS 16 allows them to see the password by tapping settings, Wi-Fi, and reveal the password.
For Thanksgiving, might I also suggest placing a bowl near the Thanksgiving dinner table and asking guests to put their phones in the bowl during dinner and save the internet for later.