As a parent, it's one of our worst fears. Your kids could be in trouble but can't call for help. If you have an iPhone or an Android device, there's a little-known feature that'll call 911 and their emergency contacts without them having to dial any numbers.
It's called "Emergency SOS." On an iPhone quickly press the side button five times, or simultaneously hold down the side button and a volume button. When the timer hits three, the phone sounds an alarm that might scare away someone threatening you. When the timer hits zero, the phone dials the nearest 911 call center.
It'll also notify anyone in your emergency contacts that you've called for help. In settings select Emergency SOS. Make sure the toggle, Call with Five Presses, is turned on. And add emergency contacts to your list. They'll receive your location on a map which will be updated if you change locations.
On an Android phone, you'll find Safety and Emergency under settings. If not, look for it under "Advanced Features." Press the power key three times quickly to contact 911 and message your emergency contacts. Set up your emergency contacts on an Android phone in safety settings.
You can also do this on an Apple Watch by holding down the power button for five seconds.
Remember, if you want to test this, hit cancel before the timer hits zero because it will call 911.