One of the more popular parts of CES is called Eureka Park, and it is where you will find startups and inventors with products they're bringing to the world for the first time and you'll see a lot of just about everything there.
"As you're eating it will light up. That excites the tastebuds on your tongue and enhances sweet and salty and suppresses sour," Kevin Davidov said as he explained Taste Boosters to me.
Mosquito bites and bee stings be gone. Heat It attaches to a smartphone's power port to neutralize the venom going into your skin by pressing it directly on the sting.
"That process of heating it and it's 124 degrees; you feel it but it's not painful, that heating process stops the release of the histamines, which stops the itch or the sting," said John Pohl, with Heat It.
Seleste intelligent glasses have a camera and microphone. Someone with vision loss can look at something, like a menu, and a volunteer somewhere in the world connects to the wearer and reads it to them.
Respiray is a wearable for people allergic to pet dander, pollen, and other particles.
"The device takes dirty air from underneath. Here is a heap filter and it captures all the particles and it's like a buffer zone to make clean air in front of the person's face," said Karl Annus, as he explained Respiray to me.
Some of the products in Eureka Park will never be sold in the United States. The inventors and startups come here to raise funding, or in many cases, they'll sell their technology to larger companies in the world. It's a fun place to be.