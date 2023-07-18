If you buy things from Amazon, you've probably returned things to Amazon. It's easy to do and if you're a Prime member, it's free, most of the time. But those free returns cost Amazon billions of dollars a year.
Returning items requires you to click the order, and choose the item you want to return. You'll be asked for a reason, none of which is "I changed my mind."
Then, print out a shipping label and box it up. Or, save a QR code. Take the item to a UPS, Staples, or Kohl's store, and show them the code. The item shouldn't even be in a box.
It's trickier if you buy something from a third-party seller who shipped the item. Those retailers have their own return policy. You may be able to get a refund within 30 days, but you may have to pay for return shipping. On one $10 item, it cost me $6 to return it.
Some things can't be returned, such as items missing a UPC Code, software programs, some jewelry and health items, and live insects, according to Amazon's policy. Yes, Amazon sells live worms, crickets, ladybugs, and cockroaches. You're stuck with those.
The National Retail Federation says last year, retailers lost $816 billion in sales because of returns. And on average, retailers expect about 18% of merchandise will be returned for one reason or another.
And keep this in mind, Amazon keeps track of your returns. If you return 5-10 items a month, or more than 10% of what you order, for no good reason, you might get a warning from Amazon that if you continue returning items, your account will be suspended or you'll even be banned from shopping at Amazon.