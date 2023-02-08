70% of people in their twenties say they almost always use closed captioning when they watch something on TV. Not because they have hearing loss but because it's hard to understand what the actors are saying over sound effects and music.
You've probably noticed it, too.
Here's why: TVs are thinner than ever. That's what we want, right? But there's no room in thin TVs for great speakers. A number of companies are releasing external speakers that increase the sound of the dialogue to help people enjoy their shows and movies.
An Asian company released the Mirai Home speaker at CES this year. The curved shape of the speaker pushes out a clearer or at least a more amplified sound.
I tried it using a scene from Stranger Things. The difference between the TV speaker and the Mirai Home speaker is noticeable. The Mirai Home is available on Amazon for about $200.
ZVOX has a number of sound bars and speakers with its own technology that works sort of like a hearing aid, reducing the sound of background noise and music, while bringing dialogue to the front, so to speak.
The ZVOX soundbars allow you to increase the dialogue at different levels so you can still hear some music and sound effects. If you don't need the adjustment, the ZVOX soundbars have a surround sound setting as well. They start at around $100.
Some of us can thank 80's head-banging rock and roll and headphones for hearing loss. But new thin TVs are responsible for the trouble we have hearing dialogue. External speakers with hearing aid technology can certainly help us enjoy watching and listening, without needing closed captioning.