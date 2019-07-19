What The Tech

What the Tech? FaceApp privacy concerns

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 09:32 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 09:32 AM EDT

What the Tech? FaceApp privacy concerns

An app that went viral this week is now making a lot of people worry about their privacy and how their images might be used without their knowledge.

FaceApp has been around for a couple of years now and it's gone viral before. It's #1 in the app stores now for a photo filter that adds about 25 years to a photo of yourself.

But here's why some people are freaking out: The app, in its privacy policy, reserves the right to use a photo you upload to its servers, in advertisements and marketing without your permission and without paying you anything.

Here is the paragraph that users agree to, giving FaceApp "a perpetual, irrevocable, nonexclusive, royalty-free, worldwide, fully-paid, transferable sub-licensable license to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, translate, create derivative works from, distribute, publicly perform and display your user content and any name, username or likeness provided in connection with your username or likeness provided in connection with your user content in all media formats and channels now known or later developed, without compensation to you."

But check this out: you probably have another app on your phone right now that does the same thing. It's an app you may have uploaded hundreds of photos to, along with more personal information than any organization has on you. Facebook.

In its own privacy policy, Facebook reserves the right to use anything you upload or post. In fact, Facebook's policy looks almost identical to the FaceApp policy: "When you share, post or upload content that is covered by intellectual property rights (like photos or videos) on or in connection with our products, you grant us a non-exclusive, transferable, sub-licensable, royalty free, and worldwide license to host, use, distribute, modify, run, copy, publicly perform or display, translate, and create derivative works of your content (consistent with your privacy and application settings."

Facebook also uses facial recognition technology to pick you out in any public photo, even others uploaded by users you don't know. And unlike FaceApp, Facebook has repeatedly violated privacy laws and was just ordered to pay a record $5 billion fine for them.

FaceApp says it does not upload every photo on your camera to the cloud, only the ones you use for the filters. It also says most photos are deleted from its servers after about 48 hours.

If you use the app, you can ask that every photo you've uploaded to FaceApp is removed by going to "Settings" in the app, then "support," then report a bug. Enter "Privacy" in the subject line and ask them to delete your photos.

Should you be concerned about FaceApp and its terms of service? Sure, but not any more than the terms of most every free app that accesses your photos and location. People freaked out about FaceApp because someone bothered to read the terms of service and privacy policy. If you really want to worry, read the terms of every app you've installed.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

What The Tech?

Entertainment

This Week's Circulars

Technology

Latest From The Newsroom

This Week's Circulars

In case you missed it...

Police officer uses grieving family's cable TV account to buy porn
FreeImages.com/Ernesto Ferreyra

Police officer uses grieving family's cable TV account to buy porn

Social influencers see stardom potential on LinkedIn, Pinterest
From Pinterest via CNN

Social influencers see stardom potential on LinkedIn, Pinterest

Man escapes Philadelphia high-rise fire by climbing down building
WPVI via CNN

Man escapes Philadelphia high-rise fire by climbing down building

New York City Triathlon has been canceled because of the heat
NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

New York City Triathlon has been canceled because of the heat

What the Tech? FaceApp privacy concerns

What the Tech? FaceApp privacy concerns

Tiger takes catnap on bed in Indian home after fleeing floods
Wildlife Trust India via CNN

Tiger takes catnap on bed in Indian home after fleeing floods

Florida carjacker thwarted by stick shift
OCSO via CNN

Florida carjacker thwarted by stick shift

How heat waves can kill -- and how to stay safe
joe Raedle/Getty Images

How heat waves can kill -- and how to stay safe

Are your kids suffering from a

Are your kids suffering from a "summer slump?"

The 'Cats' trailer is here, and it's horrifying the internet
CNN video

The 'Cats' trailer is here, and it's horrifying the internet

Strong earthquake shakes Greek capital Athens
Getty Images

Strong earthquake shakes Greek capital Athens

Netflix faces new rival in the UK
Netflix via CNN

Netflix faces new rival in the UK

Angela Merkel in 'solidarity' with Trump-attacked congresswomen
Adam Berry/Getty Images

Angela Merkel in 'solidarity' with Trump-attacked congresswomen

Allentown planners want more detail on Union Terrace townhouse proposal
69 News

Allentown planners want more detail on Union Terrace townhouse proposal

Navy officer gets surprise welcome home after 7-month deployment

Navy officer gets surprise welcome home after 7-month deployment

Caesar-stuffed tomatoes
FreeImages.com/Michal K

Caesar-stuffed tomatoes

Wildfire burns nearly 7,000 acres near Prescott National Forest
CNN screenshot

Wildfire burns nearly 7,000 acres near Prescott National Forest

Amity declares disaster emergency after last week's floods
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Amity declares disaster emergency after last week's floods

Feds arrest former top officials at company that distributed opioids
KWWL via CNN

Feds arrest former top officials at company that distributed opioids

Canada settles armed forces sexual misconduct suit
Pexels

Canada settles armed forces sexual misconduct suit