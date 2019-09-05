What the Tech? Facebook face recognition
Facial recognition is now a full part of Facebook offered to all users.
Last year, Facebook quietly rolled out facial recognition to some users. The feature allows Facebook to scan photo uploads from all users and identify a person who is in the photo whether they took it or not. It replaces the 'tag suggestions' you may have seen when posting a photo. It asks if you'd like to tag friends who are also in the picture.
In a blog post on Tuesday, Facebook announced the full rollout and says users can turn it off and that "off" is the default setting, but only for new Facebook accounts.
Since most everyone you know is on Facebook now, that isn't going to apply to many people. Here's how it works and how you can turn it off:
There may be hundreds of photos of you on Facebook, pictures you've taken and others your friends have taken. Facebook and other companies use biometrics to analyze every photo and place the correct name or profile to the photos. That means if someone is doing a Facebook Live in a big crowd, Facebook has the tools to identify each person (if they have a Facebook account) and could even tag them with their profile photo and link. Creepy? Facebook isn't doing that but it theoretically could.
Facebook promises that it will protect your privacy and not share your profile or name with someone taking the photo unless you are Facebook friends. To turn off Face Identification, just go to settings and you'll see the option "Face Identification" in the column on the left. Click it and you can opt in or opt out.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
What The Tech?
-
What the Tech? Gadgets in case of emergency
What's in your emergency kit at home? Here are some gadgets you might want to keep handy.Read More »
-
What the Tech? iPhone secrets
You may think you know everything you can do on an iPhone, but there are some secret settings you may not know about.Read More »
-
What the Tech? iPhone hack
If you own an iPhone, your information could have been stolen by hackers just by visiting a website.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Facebook Messenger scam
"Is this you?" "Did you make this video?" If you spend any time on Facebook, you've probably received a message from a friend asking one of those questions.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Instagram hashtags and child predators
It's a common practice of pedophiles to use the social network to find teens and tweens and even children.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Disturbing kids videos on YouTube
We've told you about these disturbing kids videos before. Now Google, which owns YouTube, is cracking down.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Tailgate tech gadgets
This is a great time of year to be a football fan, and these tech gadgets can make those pre-game parties even more fun.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: GameDay
GameDay, apps developed by IMG, are for college football fans, whether they can watch the game on television or in person. They're also great if you're unable to do either.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Instagram hoax
If you're a fan or follower of some Hollywood celebrities and musicians, you may have run across a scary post on Instagram recently.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Apple credit card
The card offers perks, and it's apparently offering credit to people who haven't been able to get it before.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Security keys
Security keys use biometrics to unlock your accounts on your computers and phonesRead More »
-
What the Tech? Cutting the cord and college football
It's the question I almost always hear when talking about cutting the cable or satellite cord: can I watch football?Read More »
-
What the Tech? Google Assignments plagiarism checker
Google is helping out teachers and making it harder for students to cheat on their homework.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: Honeydue
Money is the No. 1 thing couples fight about most. Where is it going? How much is left to spend? This app may be what you need.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Study gadgets
Today's students have more options to help them meet every assignment using tech gadgets that are essential for school and work.Read More »
Entertainment
-
Nintendo rewinds time back to 1990 with old SNES games release
Nintendo is going back to the 1990s. On Thursday, it released 20 classic...Read More »
-
'She Shed' commercial star talks life after playing 'Cheryl'
Nicole J. Butler can tell you the exact moment her life was set to change.Read More »
-
Out and About: Season's bounties highlight festivals
Enjoy the late summer's bounty with area festivals celebrating both the...Read More »
-
Plácido Domingo disputes new allegations of sexual misconduct
Opera star Plácido Domingo is facing more accusations of sexual...Read More »
-
LIVE: North Carolina governor's briefing on Hurricane Dorian
4 p.m.: North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and other officials hold a media...Read More »
-
LIVE: Hurricane Dorian's wind, waves batter Frying Pan Tower
Strong winds and waves from Hurricane Dorian can be seen pounding the...Read More »
This Week's Circulars
Technology
-
New York City sues T-Mobile for tricking customers
NEW YORK (AP) - New York City is suing T-Mobile for what it calls "abusive sales tactics" at...Read More »
-
GM hires Google to make infotainment system more like phones
DETROIT (AP) - General Motors is hiring Google to run key parts of its dashboard infotainment...Read More »
-
Friends with benefits: Can Facebook tackle your love life?
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Facebook is tackling a new frontier: love. Facebook Dating, its matchmaking...Read More »
-
Samsung set to launch folding screen phone after big delay
LONDON (AP) - Samsung says it will start selling its highly anticipated folding phone on Friday,...Read More »
-
Judge rejects attempt to raise bail of ex-Google engineer
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - A federal judge has rejected a government recommendation that he impose a...Read More »
Latest From The Newsroom
- Cottingham Stadium renovations to cost Easton School District at least $20M
- 55 dogs rescued from property near Berks, Lancaster border
- City, state officials criticize judge's comment about Allentown turning into 'cesspool'
- 2 seriously injured after head-on crash in Lower Nazareth Twp.
- Updated Rodale, LVHN partner to expand access to affordable produce
- Out and About: Season's bounties highlight festivals
- Updated Lutron Electronics co-founder Ruth R. Spira dies
- Updated Police: Attacker knocks woman cold, steals her phone
- Updated Bethlehem man accused of slashing woman with box cutter
- Schuylkill County man on the run from police for months allowed to serve as own attorney