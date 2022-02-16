Have you ever had trouble placing a name with a face? Facebook doesn't have that problem.
Our names and faces are saved in Facebook's database of nearly 3 billion people. Years ago, Facebook began using facial recognition. If your face is spotted in a photo or video, you'd get a notification in case you want to add it to your profile.
Here's an example. A group photo was posted to Facebook by someone I didn't know. But the next morning, I got a notification that, way in the back there, Facebook spotted my face. The technology could also be used to detect people at large events. It isn't just Facebook of course. Dozens of companies you know and some you don't have the ability to put names with faces in real time.
In 2016, Facebook was sued for allegedly collecting the information without the user's knowledge. In 2018 it gave everyone on Facebook the option to turn off facial recognition. Last November, Facebook scrubbed the program.
Biometric data is valuable and free apps are collecting it from people who willingly submit selfies to create funny photos and videos. Those photos, paired with email and home addresses, Facebook profiles, and lots of other information are floating around out there for other companies to purchase.
Facebook said once it ended the facial recognition feature, it would delete all of that information from its databases. But once the lawsuit was filed in Texas, it stopped the deletion while the case works its way through the courts.