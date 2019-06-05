What the Tech? Father's Day gift ideas
Americans are expected to spend $16 billion on Father’s Day gifts this year. While that is still well below Mother’s Day, it is still a record according to the National Retail Federation.
Within the $16 billion there will be around $2 billion on electronics. It’s no secret nor stretch that most every dad loves tech gadgets and this year there are more to choose from than ever.
I have been reviewing dozens of possible dad-day gadgets and am rounding up the best choices.
Sitting on a wallet for an entire day is uncomfortable and dad has to do it every single day. Some dads have switched to money clips but for others, there are a few slim wallets on the market that will carry just about everything a dad could need.
The Ekster is one of those wallets with a tech twist. It is slimmer than the wallet dad has probably been carrying around the last 30 years but still holds five credit cards, a little cash and a gadget that can make sure he never misplaces it.
The Ekster comes with a tracker from Chipolo. Similar to the popular Tile, the Chipolo uses Bluetooth connectivity to locate the device and put it on a map via GPS. The difference with the Chipolo is that it is powered by solar. A small solar screen provides all the power it needs to stay connected.
The battery is a downside to the Tile. Once it dies it cannot be re-charged (although newer model Tiles do have replacement batteries available). The Chipolo doesn’t need a battery so it’s very thin and fits in one of the pockets in the Ekster wallet.
The Ekster is also equipped with security and privacy technology that blocks the RFID waves that bad guys use to steal credit card numbers and information just by walking nearby with a device that can be purchased online.
The Ekster is made of high-quality leather and it smelled so nice straight out of the box. You won’t be able to hold everything that’s probably in the wallet you use now, but if you can cut down your necessities to a few credit cards, a driver’s license and a little cash, the Ekster is all he will need. And it will fit in your front or coat pocket.
Has anyone in your home ever asked “What did he say?” while watching a TV show or movie? It happens in my home all the time. I was looking for a speaker that has the ability to pull down the loud sound effects and music and raise the volume of the dialogue.
I found one in the ZVOX. The ZVOX is a soundbar that connects to a TV and somehow makes it easy to understand what is being said by the actors or commentators. It comes with its own remote but I understand you can set it up to work with the satellite or cable remote you are probably using now.
In normal mode, the ZVOX plays the program audio clearly and with more volume than you will get from the TV speaker. Today’s TVs are so thin, the speakers cannot be big enough to offer big volume. In surround-sound mode, the ZVOX wraps the sound around the room similar to what you would get with other mid-level sound bars. I am not going to say it is as good as a Sonos or Bose or even a Sony LG sound-bar, but it is better than some of the mid-priced speaker bars.
Clicking the “accu-voice” button on the remote and the dialogue becomes clearer, there are several levels to choose from and each one raises the dialogue a bit more and pushes down the sound of explosions, crowd noise, and music. It is quite impressive.
The last gadget at this time is the Soundcore Live NC headphones from Anker. It is wireless (sort of) in that it connects to a phone through Bluetooth. The earbuds are connected to a wrap-around-the-neck headset and when you want to listen to music or talk on the phone, you simply insert the earbuds into your ear and twist. I have found that twisting the earbud once you insert it is important to cancel out room or other noise. The NC stands for Noise Cancelling. The Soundcore headphone has a Transparency mode which allows you to hear the music but still hear some of the sounds around you which makes the device good for biking or running. The noise-canceling mode basically blocks out every sound except the music coming through the earbuds. The sound quality of the music is very good. I will say in the few times I checked the quality of phone calls the speaker on the other side of the line sounded a little tinny’ The earbuds stayed in my ear even while I exercised and moved around a great deal. I did receive these gadgets from the companies for review but that in no way influenced my review or what I think of these products.
These are three choices for dad. I will have more coming soon.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
What The Tech?
-
What the Tech? Father's Day gift ideas
I have been reviewing dozens of possible dad day gadgets and are rounding up the best choices.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Apple's iOS announcements
Apple announced big changes to how its phone, tablet, watch and TV will work, and it's killing one of it's most iconic programs.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Google PhotoScan
Google Photo Scan makes it easy to turn paper photos into digital.Read More »
-
What the Tech? What parents should know about Reddit
It's maybe the biggest website you've never heard of, or never visited.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Smartphones and sleep
A new study shows a rising number of teenagers are sleeping with their phone and wake up throughout the night to check it, but there are two huge reasons this could wreck your sleep.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Father's Day gift ideas
This year there are some gadgets that have only been around for the past few months.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Summer data savers
The summer months can have an effect on your smartphone and how you use it, but it's not just the heat.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: Tasty
The simple app features recipes, videos and nutrional informationRead More »
-
What the Tech? iOS updates
Apple has reportedly agreed to be more up front about how new updates might affect performance in older iPhones.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Check Your Passwords
Google disclosed in a blog post this week that it accidentally stored some passwords in plain text that could have been seen by employees.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Free TV for cord cutters
You can save even more money (as in all of it) by cutting all the subscriptions and not paying anything for television content.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Micro-influencers
Many people dream of quitting their jobs and trading it all in to travel the world.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: Ava
Most of us depend on mobile apps to stay connected and play games or music, but there are some apps that literally change people's lives.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Tech to fight robo calls
Up until now, it's been illegal for a cellular company to block a call.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Disney Plus
Netflix is losing some of its most popular contentRead More »
Entertainment
-
Jennifer Aniston says she's up for 'Friends' reunion
Are we getting a "Friends" reunion or not?Read More »
-
George and Amal Clooney are inviting you to lunch in Lake Como
George and Amal Clooney are giving away a chance to lunch with them in...Read More »
-
Tracy Morgan gets in a crash right after buying a $2 million Bugatti
Tracy Morgan is fine, but we will have to wait and see about his ride.Read More »
-
Central Park Five prosecutor resigns from alma mater's board
Author and former prosecutor Linda Fairstein -- facing a swarm of...Read More »
This Week's Circulars
Technology
-
Americans think fake news is big problem, blame politicians New
NEW YORK (AP) - Half of U.S. adults consider fake news a major problem, and they mostly blame...Read More »
-
Officials probe Baltimore cyberattack, claim of leaked files
BALTIMORE (AP) - The city of Baltimore and federal authorities are investigating whether...Read More »
-
Is 'Big Tech' too big? A look at growing antitrust scrutiny
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Is Big Tech headed for a big breakup? The U.S. Justice Department and the...Read More »
-
Watchdog says FBI has access to about 640M photographs
WASHINGTON (AP) - A government watchdog says the FBI has access to about 640 million photographs...Read More »
-
Top Russian internet firm reportedly under pressure on data
MOSCOW (AP) - Russia's leading internet company said Tuesday that it's committed to data privacy...Read More »
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Local woman dies at Dominican Republic hotel days before Md. couple found dead at same resort
- Updated Hunterdon County man charged with murder in death of elderly grandfather
- Fight between hikers on Appalachian Trail in Bushkill Township prompts massive police response
- Police: Driver wouldn't let go when car was in tow
- Police: Vehicle owner catches teen who slashed tires
- Police seek shoplifting suspect from Lower Nazareth Kohl's
- Tips for traveling with a food allergy
- Preston Bonnett convicted of murder, arson in Luzerne County fire
- Casinos ask court to immediately halt some lottery games
- Ellis wins Phillipsburg Democratic mayoral primary