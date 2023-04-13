Your phone will need charging after a long day in an airport. Airports have convenient chargers under seats and maybe a wall of them. The FBI says they're unsafe and you should never use them.
The concern is that "bad actors" have figured out a way to install software on those charging stations that can exchange information to and from the phone. It's called "Juice Jacking," meaning, bad guys can download your data and install malware on the phone that can steal information even after you unplug it.
Fortunately, Apple has safety features to protect an iPhone or iPad from "juice jacking."
If you plug your phone into a charger and see a prompt that says "Trust this computer," that's a warning it isn't just a charger. If you see that when using a public charger, unplug the phone.
If you just have to use those charging stations or a public computer in a hotel or library, you can pick up a data-blocking adapter that prevents your phone from sharing or receiving data.
Another option is to use your own charging block and plug it into an electrical outlet. It'll charge faster, too.
Or, and maybe better, pick up a portable charger. You can find them for under $20 now and take them wherever you might need it.
Anker and other brands make portable chargers that connect to phones wirelessly so you don't have to keep up with a cable.
The FBI issued a similar warning a couple of years ago. It didn't say if there was any evidence of compromised charging stations, only that it is possible.