Internet speeds can vary from street to street, even house to house. If you don't know what's available at your address, you could be paying too much for speeds too slow. How do you find out? There's a map for that.
You'll find it on the FCC website. Here's how it works: Search for your home address. All the providers you can choose from are listed on the right. Ignore the map colors and look at the download and upload speeds.
This location shows that AT&T Fiber and Comcast Cable are available here with 1 gig, or 1000 megabytes per second for download. That's plenty fast for streaming video, playing games, and connecting multiple devices to your WiFi network. If you upload files, pay attention to the upload speeds and there's a huge difference. AT&T fiber has 1 Gig upload while Comcast is just 35 megabytes.
Some areas have fewer choices like one rural address. Service tops out at just 100 megabytes per second.
You can search any street address in the country, so for people who are in the market for a new home, this is valuable research to know. The broadband map is about a year old and the FCC is updating it regularly.
Everyone should search for their address and check the speeds. If you're not getting what you're paying for, it's time to call your internet provider and ask what's up.