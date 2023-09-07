Weather Alert

Bulletin: THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 673 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN NEW JERSEY HUNTERDON MORRIS SUSSEX WARREN IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA BERKS LEHIGH NORTHAMPTON IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA CARBON MONROE IN SOUTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA BUCKS CHESTER MONTGOMERY PHILADELPHIA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLENTOWN, BETHLEHEM, BLAIRSTOWN, DOYLESTOWN, EASTON, FLEMINGTON, JIM THORPE, MORRISTOWN, NEWTON, NORRISTOWN, PHILADELPHIA, READING, STROUDSBURG, AND WEST CHESTER.

Type: Severe Thunderstorm Watch

start_time_local: 2023-09-07T13:18:00-04:00

end_time_local: 2023-09-07T21:00:00-04:00

county_name: Warren County

state: NJ

headline: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from THU 1:18 PM EDT until THU 9:00 PM EDT

category: Met

urgency: Future

severity: Severe

certainty: Possible

geographicname: Warren County

state_name: New Jersey