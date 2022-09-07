The FCC introduced the Affordable Connectivity Program to help families pay for high-speed internet. It's a long-term version of the Broadband Benefit program that ended earlier this year.
Here's how it works: The program provides families and individuals a discount of up to $30 a month toward the cost of home internet. It isn't a check but most internet providers will discount the monthly bill.
The Affordable Connectivity Program also offers each eligible household a one-time $100 discount toward the purchase of a desktop or laptop computer, or a tablet such as an iPad.
So who qualifies? Millions of people. If anyone in your home received a Pell Grant, free or reduced school lunches, Medicaid, SSI, or these assistance programs. Or, if the household income is 200 percent or less of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
A family of four is eligible if the total household income is $111,000 a year or less. The same family in Hawaii qualifies if its income is less than $127,000 a year.
You can see if you qualify by going to the affordableconnectivity.gov website. Eligibility requirements are very broad and the FCC says about 48 million families qualify for this program but most have not applied.