Astro was introduced by Amazon nearly two years ago as the first widely available household robot. It's expensive. About $1,700 after taxes. So, what does it do?
Astro learns the floor plan of your house and every now and then it leaves its charger to "hang out." It also learns the faces, voices, and names of people in the house.
"Take this to Trey." Astro will search through the house looking for the person to deliver the message, or deliver items in a cubby.
It does have trouble sometimes. It never located my son who was sitting on the couch, even after telling Astro which room he was in.
It'll follow you playing music from your Amazon Prime Music account. And the kids will love games, like charades.
"Astro, take a selfie." A periscope camera takes photos and video, saved to your Amazon account.
You can also make phone calls and video calls to Amazon Echo devices, and it follows you so you're always in the frame.
It's cute and fun but not worth $1500-$1700. But Amazon will continue to add skills and abilities to Astro. But Astro's best ability is securing your home when you're away. I'll show you how it does that next time.