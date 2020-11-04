Everyone loves something free. That includes apps you can download on your smartphone. But free, isn't always free.
Be honest, when you're looking through the app stores looking for a camera filter or game, you're drawn to the free versions. We've learned we might have to deal with some pop-up ads, besides we probably won't use it for very long anyway.
But forgetting about a free app you've downloaded could cost you more than a couple of bucks.
Free apps on your phone can do all sorts of things. Most of them are collecting data, sharing data, maybe tracking you even when you're not using it. But stealing all that information? Not really. You've probably given them permission to do it.
I checked several popular and featured apps in iTunes. They all collect first and last names, email addresses, phone numbers, and contacts.
Apps in the Google Play store are even worse.
Earlier this year, Google removed 24 apps with dangerous malware. Together they'd been downloaded 382 million times.
Here's the thing: we've all downloaded apps, used them a couple of times, and then forgot about them. They're still on the phone and even if they're not installing malware, they're still gathering data on us.
So while you're home in the time of corona, look through all those apps on your phone and delete the ones you don't use regularly. Then, go check Facebook. In settings look at the Apps and website tab, these are all the things you've signed in with Facebook. So they have access to your Facebook account. Delete the ones you don't use or look suspicious.
Another thing free apps can do: since they're collecting data and displaying ads, they can run down your battery much faster.