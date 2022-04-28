Of all the gadgets I've tried in the past 5 years, the one I use the most is a Sous Vide precision cooker. Once reserved for fancy steakhouses, they're being used by millions of people who love to cook, but want to spend less time doing it.
These "magic wands" heat water to a precise temperature. Most, like the popular Anova sous vide cookers, come with an app that tells you what temperature to cook beef, chicken, pork, and fish. Put whatever you're cooking into an air-tight bag and drop it in the water. The Sous Vide cooker circulates the water at that temperature. Meaning, it's impossible to overcook. Once it's done, throw it on the grill or a cast-iron skillet for a quick sear.
She'll spend less time in the kitchen and the food has never been better.
Anker Frames are sunglasses with built-in Bluetooth speakers in the temple. The sound quality is surprisingly excellent. She can listen to music and podcasts and take phone calls without earbuds. The frames are exchangeable if she wants to find a new style.
If mom hates tech, it's maybe because of all the cords plugged into the wall. Ugly. I found an outlet cover that's easy to install. Plug it in and hide the power strip behind the furniture. They come with clips to hide the cable against the baseboards.
And finally, for moms who read, Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite can replace the hard and softcover books she loves. The Paperwhite is water-resistant, and can be read in bright sunlight or in bed. If she likes library books, she can check them out and download them to the paperwhite using the Libby app.
Don't assume mom will never use a tech gadget. She's cooler than you give her credit for.