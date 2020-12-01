Movie theaters are still closed and many people are worried about going out, so we're all looking for ways to entertain ourselves at home during the pandemic.
Portable movie projectors that you can use indoors or outside are very popular these days.
There's something about watching a movie outdoors. My family has enjoyed socially distant movie nights all spring, summer and fall. Portable projectors are a hot gift idea this year, and these two are among the best.
They are the ViewSonic M1+ and the Anker Nebula II. Both can run on a battery for about 2.5 hours, so you don't have to connect them to an outlet.
You can plug in a Fire TV Stick or Roku and stream Hulu, YouTube TV and Netflix. No wires at all.
The Nebula II has Android TV built in, so all you have to do is connect your Google account to download apps. It's super easy to use.
Both also have inputs for USB-C and HDMI cables, so you can plug in a smartphone, laptop or tablet. You can also stream the content directly from your phone to the projector.
Both are loud enough to hear the movie outside but you can also connect a Bluetooth speaker to bump up the sound.
They'll project the image on a screen up to 100". The ViewSonic is full HD so the picture is a little better and a little brighter.
What you want to pay attention to is battery life and lumens. The higher the lumens, the better the brightness.
You'll pay more for the Nebula II, it's about $580 online but I've seen it drop to about $400.
The ViewSonic M1+ is around $260 and selling fast.
One tip, get a tripod that allows you to tilt and level the projector.
Portable screens cost between $40 to $400 or just hang a bedsheet on a wall.
Great family gift that you'll really appreciate the next warm night, whenever that's going to be.