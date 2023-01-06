This is my 11th year covering CES and I'm always blown away by some of the technology introduced there. I found one gadget that teaches your dog how to speak to you.
FluentPet is a pack of tiles with buttons you can set to reference a word or commands.
"Each of these buttons, when you press it, a word comes out of our speaker here. Over time, they'll learn how to press those buttons to ask for what they want. And eventually, we've seen a lot of dogs put together multiple buttons to say things that we totally wouldn't have thought possible," said Leo Trottier, with FluentPet.
In the noisy CES convention hall, Ducky responds to his mom Ashley to demo FluentPet. But when they're home, Ducky presses the button to speak when he needs to tell her something.
"A really common one is right when their tennis ball rolls under the couch. Now instead of scratching up their furniture they can run to the button and say 'mommy help,'' said Ashley Evenson.
They can even text you when you're not at home. The developer tells me dogs have even started putting sentences together using multiple panels.
"I've got to say, whenever your dog says 'I love you,' it's totally something else," said Trottier.
Verbum solves a different language barrier, allowing people to speak to one another in their language.
"Where I call you in Spanish and you will hear me in English, you talk to me in English, and I hear you in Spanish, or Japanese, or Chinese, or German, or Arabic on the fly across the world," said Saul Leal, who explained Verbum to me.
What is the weather like in Chile? I tried it speaking to a woman in Chile. When she spoke Spanish, it appeared on my screen in English.
You can also use Verbum with audio.
I learned there is a shortage of human translators, and it's expensive to hire them for court systems and school districts.
The show floors are now open and there's lots more fascinating technology inside that I can't wait to show you.