Dorm rooms and apartments need stuff. Things that'll help students study more effectively.
Like this, check it, a standing desk. Most people sit for hours at a desk which isn't good. The Flexispot desk allows you to sit or stand while you work, comfortably. Raise the desk to stand and lower it to sit, with a tap on a control panel. The sturdy desk can hold computers, monitors, and more with a weight limit of 355 pounds.
You never have enough electrical outlets for all the things that need power. There are power strips, like one from Anker, that looks smart and clean on a desk. This one has 3 electrical plugs, two standard USB ports, and one USB-C port for charging phones and tablets quickly.
A laptop stand might save their neck. It brings the screen to eye level and folds small enough to fit in a backpack. If you choose one of them they'll also need a wireless keyboard like this one from Logitech that connects to three devices such as phones, tablets, and computers.
Laptops don't have enough USB ports anymore; one of these hubs adds USB, SD card slots, and an HDMI port. A printer can keep students from having to go to an office supply store for a last-minute assignment.
A Google Nest Hub is a great desktop addition for searching the web, watching YouTube, and setting reminders.
If you don't want to send your student to college with a car, an e-bike may be a good choice. The Bird bike has a throttle so you don't even have to peddle unless you want to. The batteries last for a long time and to charge them, just take the battery inside and plug it into a wall outlet.
Plus, they have theft protection. If it gets out of range of their phone, it'll sound an alarm and they can locate it on a map.
Keep in mind some schools have banned e-scooters on campus so you should check with the school before investing in an e-bike.