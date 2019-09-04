What the Tech? Gadgets in case of emergency
What's in your emergency kit at home? Flashlight, candles, bandages... what about tech gadgets? If a storm strikes and knocks out your power for days, what will you do to stay connected or call for help? Here are some gadgets you might want to keep handy.
Every emergency kit should include portable battery chargers for smartphones. Fully charge them before the storm arrives and since some storms can knock out power for days, I suggest having at least one portable battery charger or charging pack for each phone or device.
The bigger the charger the better. Large portable chargers can provide enough power to charge and recharge a smartphone 2-4 times. Those cute little chargers on a keychain or with a flashlight that you can keep in your purse or a pocket just aren't powerful enough to keep your phone going for an extended period of time.
You can always charge your phone in the car and if you do, make sure you have an AC converter/adapter for the cigarette lighter. The USB ports found in most newer cars are not powerful enough to charge a phone. Sure, it might keep a phone charged as you drive down the road, but the output is so weak (some are 0.5A) they simply cannot provide enough power to fully charge a phone. Remember, you should never start a car and keep it running inside a garage or another enclosed space.
There are powerful charging stations and electric generators that can charge phones multiple times or even laptops. Goal Zero makes a line of emergency electric generators that run on solar power.
During natural disasters and storms, many cell towers become overwhelmed with people making calls. Sometimes it is difficult to get a phone call to go through so use a messaging app instead. Sending a message through What'sApp, Wechat or even Facebook Messenger uses very little bandwidth and can generally make it through the traffic.
There's also the app Zello. Used by first responders around the world, this app connects through data networks, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Users can send text messages to other users and even make walkie-talkie type calls to stay in touch. Many municipalities and state agencies make their emergency broadcasts available through Zello as well so you can listen to any notifications from emergency workers.
These gadgets and apps will not only help keep you safe but stay connected.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
What The Tech?
-
What the Tech? Gadgets in case of emergency
What's in your emergency kit at home? Here are some gadgets you might want to keep handy.Read More »
-
What the Tech? iPhone secrets
You may think you know everything you can do on an iPhone, but there are some secret settings you may not know about.Read More »
-
What the Tech? iPhone hack
If you own an iPhone, your information could have been stolen by hackers just by visiting a website.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Facebook Messenger scam
"Is this you?" "Did you make this video?" If you spend any time on Facebook, you've probably received a message from a friend asking one of those questions.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Instagram hashtags and child predators
It's a common practice of pedophiles to use the social network to find teens and tweens and even children.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Disturbing kids videos on YouTube
We've told you about these disturbing kids videos before. Now Google, which owns YouTube, is cracking down.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Tailgate tech gadgets
This is a great time of year to be a football fan, and these tech gadgets can make those pre-game parties even more fun.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: GameDay
GameDay, apps developed by IMG, are for college football fans, whether they can watch the game on television or in person. They're also great if you're unable to do either.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Instagram hoax
If you're a fan or follower of some Hollywood celebrities and musicians, you may have run across a scary post on Instagram recently.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Apple credit card
The card offers perks, and it's apparently offering credit to people who haven't been able to get it before.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Security keys
Security keys use biometrics to unlock your accounts on your computers and phonesRead More »
-
What the Tech? Cutting the cord and college football
It's the question I almost always hear when talking about cutting the cable or satellite cord: can I watch football?Read More »
-
What the Tech? Google Assignments plagiarism checker
Google is helping out teachers and making it harder for students to cheat on their homework.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: Honeydue
Money is the No. 1 thing couples fight about most. Where is it going? How much is left to spend? This app may be what you need.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Study gadgets
Today's students have more options to help them meet every assignment using tech gadgets that are essential for school and work.Read More »
Entertainment
-
Man charged with selling fentanyl-laced drugs to Mac Miller
A California man has been arrested for allegedly selling rapper Mac...Read More »
-
Lashawn Daniels, Grammy-winning songwriter, dead at 41
Lashawn Daniels, who helped write countless hits for artists like...Read More »
-
'Grace and Frankie' to end with Season 7
"Grace and Frankie" is ready to retire.Read More »
-
Impractical Jokers' Murr sits down with 69 News at 4
James 'Murr' Murray sat down with the 69 News at 4 team ahead of the...Read More »
This Week's Circulars
Technology
-
Judge rejects attempt to raise bail of ex-Google engineer
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - A federal judge has rejected a government recommendation that he impose a...Read More »
-
Apple employees among dead from California diving boat fire
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) - Two Apple employees including an engineer who went on the trip with...Read More »
-
Huawei accuses US of cyberattacks, coercing employees
BEIJING (AP) - Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei accused U.S. authorities on Wednesday of...Read More »
-
NTSB: Tesla Autopilot let driver rely too much on automation
DETROIT (AP) - A government investigation has found that a design flaw in Tesla's Autopilot...Read More »
-
The Latest: Google to limit data collection on kids' video
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on U.S. fine against YouTube (all times local): Noon Google's video...Read More »
Latest From The Newsroom
- Lawmakers tour one of the oldest businesses in the Lehigh Valley
- RSD teachers get supplies through 'Stuff the Bus' campaign
- Advance Auto Parts warehouse workers go on strike over labor dispute
- Updated 1 dies, 3 hurt after Route 100 head-on collision
- Berks men jailed on drug charges after arrest in New Jersey
- Reading's mayor OKs plan to replace 'outdated' firehouse
- Bridge replacement to create massive detours on Pa. Turnpike this weekend
- Signature Dish: Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine
- Updated SBA offering low-interest loans for homes, businesses damaged by flooding in Berks
- Man facing federal charges after police say he held a couple at gunpoint