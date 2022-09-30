When the electricity goes off inside you may find yourself outside where there's some light but you are also not connected to the internet or family and friends. But these tech gadgets keep bad situations from being worse.
If you lose power, one of these electric power stations can help. The EcoFlow Delta Pro charges quickly through a standard electrical outlet, not gasoline. So you can keep it charged and stored in a closet for months. They keep appliances running for hours and light enough to carry from one room to another. They'll also keep phones and laptops charged for days.
In extended power outages, a solar screen will keep those power stations running. They are lightweight and can stow away in a small space until you need it.
At least have a couple of charged and ready-to-go portable batteries for your phones.
Put a few power cords in your emergency kit and keep them there. Consider multi-plug cables with USB, USB-C, and Lightning jacks for iPhones.
The Zello app is great for emergencies even when cell towers are down. Once the wireless companies get temporary portable towers up and running, the Zello app requires just a fraction of the signal to send texts and audio messages. It's like having a walkie-talkie that can reach everywhere.
Weather radios are a must-have. These small radios from Eton have flashlights, AM/FM, and a Weather band. They can charge a phone and have small solar panels to help it stay charged.
There are newer versions of these radios with a few more features. I've had this one in storage for I don't even know how long. The battery was dead, but about 10 seconds of cranking it, I had a weather radio and a flashlight. You won't need them until you need them but you'll be glad you put them where you can find them.