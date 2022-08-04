There are lots of distractions for college students. Here are a few things that might help them get on the right track from the beginning.
The dorms are noisy. Block out the noise with a set of over-the-ear wireless headphones. The Bose Quiet Comfort Bluetooth headphones have active noise canceling so all you can hear is what's coming through the headset. They're super comfortable and even when you're not listening to loud music, you still can't hear what other people are saying.
They also have microphones for phone calls and the quality is crystal clear. Even if they have a nice pair of earbuds, over-the-ear headphones are better for longtime use in a comfortable setting.
Students may take notes on computers and phones, but studies have proven it's easier to remember things when you write them down. A Rocketbook notebook or planner takes what you write down and saves it in a digital format. Once you complete the week or month, snap a photo and it's uploaded to a folder in Google Drive or email it to yourself, then, wipe the pages clean with a damp cloth and start over again.
Taking notes from a professor's overhead screen is challenging. For students with iPhones, scanning an image with the Notes app is easy whether you're looking at a projector screen or notes from a book. Open the notes app and choose scan from a photo. Once you do that, all of the text from the overhead screen is transcribed into a note that is searchable by keyword.
For Android users, there's Google Keep that doesn't transcribe what's on the screen but it's easy to put the image in a class folder for studying later.
With gadgets and apps like these, staying organized and focused is a lot easier now than it was back then.