Cat owners, you and I know one of the worst jobs around the house is cleaning the litter box.
They're smelly, messy and no one wants to do it. One of the most helpful robots in the universe is a litter robot.
The Litter Robot has been out for several years now. The egg-shaped enclosure holds the litter. After they finish their business, the Litter Robot waits a couple of minutes and rotates to dump clumps.
The clean litter is screened into another enclosure while the clumps fall into a bag below. The robot rotates again to replace the clean litter. It even levels it off. Once a week, remove the bag of dirty litter and toss it in the trash. And it can be used by multiple cats in the home.
This gadget went viral on TikTok. It teaches dogs to talk, sort of. Fluent Pet is a set of tiles with speaker buttons. You program the tiles and teach the pup what the buttons mean.
In a short amount of time dogs learn to use the buttons to ask to go outside, tell you they're hungry, or even say "I love you." If the pet owner isn't home, the app will send it in a text message.
And for dog and cat owners, there are these robot friends. These have cameras and microphones so you can check in to see how they're doing or just say hi so they're not lonely.
Send them treats when you're away using the app. Cats love it because it can use a laser for playtime.
It's interesting just how fast pets get accustomed to having robots in the house. Faster than some people I know.