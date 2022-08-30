If you're tailgating this fall you'll definitely need power, and an electric generator may literally be the life of the party.
The EchoFlow electric generator will power a TV, and mini-fridge, along with laptops and phones. Charge it at home by plugging it into an outlet. I've found it'll keep a full-size refrigerator running for 13 hours. So you won't lose power for tailgate parties even if the game goes into triple overtime.
Most of today's TVs have tiny speakers so you might need a soundbar. There are many Bluetooth speaker options as well. The Soundcore Rave Mini is a powerful speaker that'll play for hours. It's loud and has great bass whether you're listening to the play-by-play, or blaring your team's fight song.
If you need something a bit smaller, the Bose Soundlink Flex has amazing sound for such a light speaker you can toss in a bag. Even if it's pouring down rain, it won't matter. The Flex is water and dust-resistant. I tossed it in a swimming pool and it kept playing and floated to the top.
And if you're cooking around a grill this season, Bluetooth meat thermometers will monitor your food while you walk away to watch the game. The Meater Plus is totally wireless. Insert it into whatever you're grilling, set the level of doneness you want, and it'll beep your phone when it's close to being ready. The iGrill is similar but its probes connect to a display screen. It'll also send a notification when it's ready.
I also suggest a traditional meat thermometer like the ThermoPen pro just to be certain every piece is ready to go.
If you're going to the game make sure you have a portable battery charger so your phone makes it to halftime.