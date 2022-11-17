The pandemic forced millions of employees to work from home.
And two years later, some people still aren't back at the office full time. Here are a few ideas if someone on your shopping list wants to spruce up their workspace:
Sitting at a desk all day isn't good for their back or health. One solution is a desk that allows them to sit, or stand. An adjustable standup desk like one from FlexiSpot goes from sitting to standing height in a matter of seconds.
The desks come in various sizes and colors. They're sturdy, too. All have a USB charging port built into the desktop.
They might need a high-quality web camera for video meetings. Logitech makes high-quality cameras that are easy to use. The AnkerWork video bar is new and has a 2K high-def camera with four built-in microphones, speakers, and a light to improve their appearance.
If it's been a while since they upgraded their computer monitor, they'll find a thinner, bigger screen to be a big help. Viewsonic loaned me a 34-inch ultra-wide curved monitor with a built-in blue light filter to be easy on the eyes and HDR 10 support for watching the video. It's stunning. It has speakers and can connect to multiple computers and laptops.
Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones eliminate distractions in the home office. Top of the line is the Bose QuietComfort headphones that block out noise even on an airplane when they're traveling. For less expensive headphones there's the Anker Life Q35 for about $100. Both sets are comfortable for hours and have microphones so they can take phone calls.
My favorite low-tech gift this year is the Quartet dry-erase board. It's slightly larger than the keyboard and includes a dry-erase marker. Take notes in a Zoom meeting, jot down phone numbers, and then erase them when you no longer need them.
If they wish for their own dedicated workspace at home, these gadgets eliminate any excuse for not being able to get the job done.