What the Tech? Google PhotoScan
It's safe to say most people have old pictures scattered around the house collecting dust, but here's an app that will make Throwback Thursday a lot easier.
I don't know about you but I must have three thousand old paper photos thrown in over a dozen of shoe boxes scattered around the house. Photos of myself in elementary school through college, our wedding and the countless photos of my kids as they grew up. We haven't looked at them in years.
Like you, I'd love to get them onto my computer, so I can share them with my family and post them on Throw Back Thursdays on Facebook. It's a pain to use a scanner, so I use my smartphone camera, which is imperfect, too.
Google Photo Scan, an app for both iOS and Android devices makes it easy to turn paper into digital and also organizes your entire photo library.
Google Photo Scan uses the camera to snap the photo then captures the corners. It does this by asking you to line up circles on the screen placed near the corners. Once that is complete Photo Scan saves the picture in my Google Photos account. It's there forever and ever and ever (or as long as Google's in business, I am betting on forever and ever).
Like other photos stored with Google Photos each picture is organized and searchable by name, place, scenery or date. A photo of my golf team is in the results of a search for my name or the words "golf course." It even knows my dog Abigail because I tagged her in a photo once.
It isn't without faults. I found photos scanned with the new app had sort of a washed out look while pictures I've taken with photo apps and desk-jet scanners are truer to the natural color. I've found that by using the app, I can convert about 70 photos an hour. I also found that many of the old photos in our shoe boxes are duplicates or just not very good so there's no need in scanning those for safe keeping.
Google Photo Scan is a great app to have on your phone when visiting family and old friends. Ask if you can look through their old photos for any you'd like to have yourself. Google Photo Scan is free for Android devices and iPhones/iPads. You can find it now in the app stores.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
What The Tech?
-
What the Tech? Google PhotoScan
Google Photo Scan makes it easy to turn paper photos into digital.Read More »
-
What the Tech? What parents should know about Reddit
It's maybe the biggest website you've never heard of, or never visited.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Smartphones and sleep
A new study shows a rising number of teenagers are sleeping with their phone and wake up throughout the night to check it, but there are two huge reasons this could wreck your sleep.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Father's Day gift ideas
This year there are some gadgets that have only been around for the past few months.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Summer data savers
The summer months can have an effect on your smartphone and how you use it, but it's not just the heat.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: Tasty
The simple app features recipes, videos and nutrional informationRead More »
-
What the Tech? iOS updates
Apple has reportedly agreed to be more up front about how new updates might affect performance in older iPhones.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Check Your Passwords
Google disclosed in a blog post this week that it accidentally stored some passwords in plain text that could have been seen by employees.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Free TV for cord cutters
You can save even more money (as in all of it) by cutting all the subscriptions and not paying anything for television content.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Micro-influencers
Many people dream of quitting their jobs and trading it all in to travel the world.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: Ava
Most of us depend on mobile apps to stay connected and play games or music, but there are some apps that literally change people's lives.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Tech to fight robo calls
Up until now, it's been illegal for a cellular company to block a call.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Disney Plus
Netflix is losing some of its most popular contentRead More »
-
What the Tech? Alexa Guard
Amazon is unveiling a new feature of its Alexa devices: fighting crime.Read More »
-
What the Tech? High school grad gifts
Here are some unique but useful tech ideas for high school graduates.Read More »
Entertainment
-
Lindsay Lohan 'hard at work' on new music
Lindsay Lohan looks to have new music coming.Read More »
-
Director's Robert Pattinson Batman tweet is all you need
Get ready for Robert Pattinson as "The Batman."Read More »
-
Sephora to close all locations June 5 for diversity training
Sephora will close all locations Wednesday to hold diversity training...Read More »
-
Top 10 men's and women's tennis players
Here are the standings of the top 10 men's and women's tennis players...Read More »
This Week's Circulars
Technology
-
Sweden won't seek Assange's detention, court rules New
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - A Swedish court has ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who...Read More »
-
Apple to preview new software as it makes a big transition
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Apple will preview upcoming changes to its phone and computer software...Read More »
-
German chipmaker Infineon to buy Cypress for $10 billion
MADRID (AP) - German chipmaker Infineon is buying U.S.-based Cypress Semiconductor Corp. for more...Read More »
-
Samsung vows to keep up investment as trade war raises risks
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - Samsung Electronics' Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong has vowed to keep up...Read More »
-
Russia requires Tinder to provide data on its users
MOSCOW (AP) - Russia's communications regulator says that Tinder is now required to provide user...Read More »
Latest From The Newsroom
- Rescue call at closed Glen Onoko trail leaves first responders dejected
- One of Lehigh County's oldest churches closes amid plans to convert building into mosque
- Hearing scheduled on Jamie Silvonek's bid for new trial
- Pipe bomb found in Schuylkill County lake during dive team practice drills
- Phillie Phanatic gives birthday surprise to 103-year-old Berks woman
- Muhammad Ali's former training camp in Schuylkill County reopened to public
- Bear takes a dip in Bethlehem pool
- Child safety: How to choose a trustworthy babysitter
- Middle school students build, race go-karts
- Money Matters: Mortgages