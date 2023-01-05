A crowd favorite every year at the Consumer Electronics Show are products and gadgets related to health.
Digital health not only of you, but for the health of your pet.
The Invoxia smart dog collar tracks a dog's location, sleeping, and activity. And more.
"It also tracks their resting respiratory and heart rate throughout the day," said Madeline Tersigni as she explained how the dog collar works.
All are displayed on a smartphone.
"When you see discrepancies on the app, maybe a change in the heartbeat or heart rate throughout the day, you'll be able to say, oh hey, there's a problem, maybe I should take them to the vet,'" Tersigni said.
The Motion Pillow is for snorers and the people they sleep with.
"Once it hears you begin to snore, it finds where your head is on the pillow and it begins to move you gently so that your airway re-opens. You stop snoring, the pillow deactivates, and you keep on sleeping," said Brent Chappell, with Motion Pillow.
Neutrogena partnered with Nourished to create personalized skin care gummy vitamins with a 3D printer.
"They have seven different layers of ingredients that are scientifically backed and are selected by our Neutrogena scientists and they are freshly made to order," said Desiree Dowe, with Neutrogena.
Nuralogix is a company that turns a selfie into a healthie.
"We take 30+ different vitals and health measurements using only the facial blood flow patterns in your face. We measure blood pressure, heart rate, your risk for type 2 diabetes, and hba1c, all purely from a contactless selfie video," said Lindsay Brennan, with Nuralogix.
How accurate is the biometric data? It guessed this man's age correctly. And when it read my heart rate it was the same as on my Apple Watch.
Just from a selfie.
"As your body's physiological state changes the blood flow in your face changes as well so what we've found is that the cameras on any device can pick up on these changes," Brennan said.
This is just a glimpse of what we will see when the show floor opens on Thursday.