We all remember the scene, right? Princess Leia from Star Wars asks Obi-Wan Kenobi to help since he's their only hope. How cool would that be for people like us? As I found out recently, the government is already using this technology.
A talk show host beams himself hundreds of miles away to lead a trivia contest before a live audience. He can see and hear the contestants just like he's there. The technology is from a company called AHRT Media, that's already working with the military.
"One of our clients is NATO and here we have a NATO general live from Virginia," said Larry O'Reilly, CEO of ARHT Media.
"We beamed him live into a NATO ambassador's luncheon in Brussels."
The full-size display is so clear it's as if he's standing there. So how does it work?
ARHT shares a video of a wedding reception. A bridesmaid couldn't make the trip, so she stands in front of a green screen in London, a camera, and a microphone. The bride in Niagara can see and talk to her.
O'Reilly tells me while "Capsule" can be used like this and for entertainment, the application for business is even greater.
"In the case of NATO, they spend an awful lot of money flying instructors between southern Germany and Virginia where the two biggest training bases are for NATO. So now they can just beam instructors from one to the other," O'Reilly said.
O'Reilly tells me the military also uses this technology to allow people to visit face-to-face with family members who are serving in the military around the world. It's amazing technology.