The other day I heard a mom say her kids can't use TikTok because she deleted the app from their phones. Do you know what her kids are saying? "That's adorable Mom, nice try."
Your kids may hate me for telling you this, but deleting an app isn't going to stop them. For one thing, they don't need the app. They simply open TikTok's website, tiktok.com in a smartphone browser to sign into an account to watch videos.
If the child or teenager has a smartphone with the internet, they can access Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Reddit, and Twitch from a browser and can use incognito mode to hide their tracks.
They can also disguise apps to appear as something else on their screen. For Android phones, there are dozens of apps that do this. On iPhones, they can replace the app icon and name using shortcuts.
Instructional videos are all over TikTok.
So, are videos showing kids how to hide apps from the home screen? On an iPhone, they can tap on the icon to get the shaky look. Tap delete for the option to hide it from the home screen.
They can also hide entire pages of apps by tapping the three dots at the bottom of the screen.
And if that's not enough fake-outs, there are hidden locker apps where they can put any app, messages, and photos they don't want you to see. The locker apps are disguised as calculators or music players.
So is there anything parents can do? There are third-party apps like "Net Nanny" and Disney's "Circle" to monitor what they do and control how much time they spend on their phone. but remember, if a child or a teenager has access to a smartphone and the internet, it's going to be nearly impossible to outsmart them.