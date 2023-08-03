A lot of parents use Screen Time on iPhones to limit how much time their kids use certain apps on. For example, if they limit Instagram to just an hour a day, once the kids hit that limit, Instagram won't open.
Here's the thing parents may not know. Kids can visit Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and others in a web browser. And if they go to those sites in "incognito or private mode," they won't be blocked and parents won't know how much time they're spending on them because websites visited in incognito mode don't show up when you check "Screen Time."
Parents serious about blocking certain websites can go into settings on their kid's phones.
Under "screen time" choose Content and Privacy Restrictions and make sure it's turned on. Add a password if you're asked.
You can choose to allow or block certain apps and websites. Then under content settings, find "limit adult websites" and turn it on.
This disables the use of "incognito mode on iPhones." So any website they visit will be included in Screen Time which you can check.
i should mention this only works for the Safari browser. If they have Google Chrome on their phone, they can visit any website for as long as they want in incognito mode and parents won't know they've been there, and there's no way to disable incognito mode in Chrome.