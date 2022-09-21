You've decided you want a new phone, now you must decide what to do with the old one.
Smartphones last longer than they used to. So you may be holding on to an iPhone 8, a Google Pixel 4, or a Samsung Galaxy S9. Are they worth anything? They are, and depending on where you go, the difference could be hundreds of dollars.
On its website, Apple values the iPhone 7 for up to $40, and the 8 for up to $75. The value rises to $470 for an iPhone 13. Again, that's trade-in value through Apple. It also accepts trades of Samsung and Google phones, but those don't hold value as much as iPhones.
The better deals are with carriers. AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile offer trade-in values up to $1,000. AT&T offers $800 for the iPhone 11. $580 more than Apple will give you.
It also depends on the condition of your current device. If the screen or back is cracked, you'll need to have it repaired if you want to get anything for it. Repairs can cost more than the phone is worth.
If you decide to sell the device yourself on Craigslist or Facebook marketplace for cash, you can ask for more than Apple offers. An iPhone 12 on Craigslist is offered for $550. An iPhone 8 Plus on Marketplace is discounted to $189.
And if you're buying a used phone on Marketplace or Craigslist, you must meet the seller at the carrier's store. Take it inside, and let someone look at it to make sure it isn't stolen. If it is, you can't do anything with it, and you've wasted a lot of money.