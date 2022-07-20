A few years ago Netflix made it clear it didn't care if you share your account with someone else, but that's changing. Netflix rolling out something called "extra homes" to customers in other countries.
Here's how it is going to work. Netflix will allow streaming only in the household that's paying for it. If someone logs into that account from somewhere else, the account holder will be charged for an "extra home." That's going to cost an extra $3 a month for each "extra home."
Subscribers outside the U.S. are receiving an email, saying it will identify the primary residence by its IP address and the device IDs used to stream content. To address people using their Netflix account while on vacation, Netflix says that'll be okay for up to 2 weeks as long as it hasn't been used in that location more than once per year. After 2 weeks, the notice says, the TV will be blocked unless you pay the extra home fee.
Netflix has also added a line for all subscribers when creating a new user on an account, that it must be for people who live with you.
This change will impact families who share their Netflix accounts with their children away at college or living on their own. Netflix clearly hopes people currently using someone else's Netflix password will sign up and pay for their own account.
Netflix also announced earlier this month it will launch a lower-priced subscription that will include advertisements during shows and movies.