Section 230 went into law back long before Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook. If the law is changed at all it could affect those platforms and all of the users.
To get a better understanding of what's at stake, I spoke with Adam Chiara, an associate professor of communications at Hartford University.
"Right now the court needs to decide, are these platforms providers of content, or publishers of content," Chiara said.
The case before the court is about terrorist recruiting videos that weren't just available on YouTube, but actually recommended by the YouTube algorithm. Google attorneys contend YouTube is protected by Section 230.
But since the videos were recommended, "If the court decides, yeah that pushes them to the publisher side, then that will just completely upend the internet because now all companies, all websites, and all social media companies will have to abide by that rule," Chiara said.
Facebook and Twitter already block posts that they deem threatening or offensive. Many users report some of their posts about their religion have put them in "Facebook Jail." Chiara says any change to Section 230 that effectively makes these companies open to lawsuits, could result in more blocked posts and users.
"So they may just overcorrect and block everything?"
"That is a concern, especially if it is a broad ruling. How much restriction on speech will there be? We just don't know how afraid these companies are going to be of being stuck in the court all of the time."
Based on testimony so far, justices are reluctant to broad changes, but any change to Section 230 will affect those platforms and the people who use them.