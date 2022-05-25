Everyone wants a good night's sleep, and there are hundreds of products loaded with technology that aim to help you catch more zzzs.
Sensors that stick to your head. Pillows with snore prevention and streaming music, and a Rocking Bed, are intended to make it feel like you're sleeping on a cruise ship. Back and forth, back and forth.
Sleep Number has a smart mattress with temperature controls. And there are hundreds of smartphone apps to help you fall and stay asleep.
And then there's this. A mattress topper with a built-in air conditioner. Perfectly Snug loaned me a smart topper to try. It's made of comfortable padding covered with a mesh material. Inside are fans that blow warm or cool air through the pad. One is dual zoned, so one person who sleeps hot can have cool air, while the other person is getting warm.
Temperatures are adjusted with buttons on each side, or by using an app where you can schedule warm air when you first get in bed, cooling down the smart mattress when you sleep, and warm things up again just before you wake up.
Sensors inside the topper adjust the heating and cooling. The air doesn't blow so hard that it keeps you awake. It's more like a gentle airflow.
The only knock on the topper, my wife says, is the fans at the foot of the bed are noisy. I think it's more like a white noise machine.
it's no surprise that tech companies are investing in sleep tech. According to one study, nearly 50 percent of older adults struggle with chronic insomnia. it's big business.