You've probably heard of the scam called "smishing," and chances are good you've been targeted.
Cyber security experts say smishing attacks more than doubled in 2021. It's a phishing scam tricking you into sharing personal information and the bad guys carry it out through text messages.
Here's an example: You may have received one similar to this, congratulating you on winning a gift certificate. All you have to do is click the link. Or, you've got a package in the mail that can't be delivered, and because it has a high value, they'll return it to the warehouse unless you click a link. Just believable enough, to entice someone to click or tap the link.
On Twitter, users are sharing photos of smishing texts seemingly sent by AT&T, promising a special gift.
I clicked on one just to show you what happens. I'm taken to a website asking me to sign into my Microsoft Outlook account. I'd be giving that information to a scammer. A smishing text from a scammer pretending to be your bank or credit card company will ask you to confirm your account information. If you do, you're handing the keys to your money and credit cards directly to the scammer.
If it's been around for over a decade, why is the smishing scam on the rise now? Robo-call blocking software and apps can not block smishing texts.
If you receive a text message offering something too-good-to-be-true, or one that claims there's a problem with an account or a package delivery, delete it. If you think there's a possibility it is true, contact that company through its website.