Facebook Marketplace attracts scammers because there's already money involved. I'm listing this digital camera. Taking a few photos, added the description, and posted it to several local Facebook trading groups.
Within 30 minutes 8 people had messaged me, asking if it was still available. Most of the responses I got appear to be from real people in my area, but some are from Facebook accounts clearly created by scammers. One buyer shows no profile photo, no posts, and no friends.
Even if their profile has been filled out a little, look closer. One person asked about another item I listed. I clicked her profile and searched her photo online using the website TinEye. The scammer had stolen a photo of New Jersey lawyer Dana Wefer from a newspaper in 2014, to set up the fake profile for Colleen Reyes.
There are different ways scammers use Marketplace and Craigslist. A potential buyer asks you to prove you're human by sending a Google verification code and then asks you to text it to them. The code allows the scammer to set up a new Google Voice number tied to your phone number that they can use to scam other people.
In another common scam, a woman says she'll send a cashier's check to me for the item I listed. And for my trouble, she'll pay a little more, and ask that I wire her the difference. If you carry through with that, the cashier's check will bounce and you'll have to reimburse the bank.
Don't send the item until it's paid for, and keep all conversations with potential buyers on Facebook. Do not move to another platform or give them your phone number for texting.
If you're selling items locally, it is best to meet the buyer somewhere other than your home. Ask to meet them at the police station and never accept a check. Only take cash or payments through Venmo and Zelle.