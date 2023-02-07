The FBI says strong passwords should meet these criteria: 12- 14 characters, a mix of upper and lower case letters, numbers, and symbols. No common words. And use a different password for every account that you have.
Here's how to do it without going crazy.
Think of two movies or songs. Like "You Can't Always Get What You Want," and "Midnight Train to Georgia."
Now, take the first letter of each word in the titles. Put the first song title in lowercase. We'll add a number or numbers in between the song titles. Let's go with 4.
Still need a special character. So pick a letter and exchange it with a symbol. We'll swap the A, with the @ sign.
We need another special character at the beginning. That's a strong password that you'll likely remember.
But you can't use it for everything. So here's the magic trick: use the same password, but for each account add a reminder. Maybe the first two letters of the account, or first and last. Put them at the beginning or end. fa for Facebook, go for google, and so on.
Now, when you need to log in, you'll remember the password for whatever account you're signing into. And they're rock solid.
If you need to change the password just change the number or special character.
It's an easy way to come up with unique strong passwords for all of your accounts that you can remember.