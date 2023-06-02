I'll say the name once because it will trigger your Echo device and record the conversation. If you've ever wondered if they're really always listening, they absolutely do.
They're listening for someone to say the wake word, "Alexa." When it hears that word, or thinks it hears that word, it records the conversation for a couple of seconds.
Check it for yourself. Go into the Alexa app, tap "settings" and then "privacy."
There you'll find "review voice history." By default, it will display all of the recordings for the day. You can change that to the last 30 days, or the entire history. You'll likely see years' worth of recordings, all saved on Amazon's servers.
Look or listen to those labeled "audio could not be understood." You may hear sounds from the TV or when someone said something similar to the trigger word such as "I'll ask her."
Amazon saves those, it says, to improve its functionality.
But do you really want Amazon to collect that data and save the recordings? You can delete the recordings by date, or all of them at once.
If you're concerned about this, you can disable the Echo's microphone, though you'll effectively make the device useless when you want to ask for help. And if you can also change the device's trigger word to "computer," "echo," Amazon, or "change your name to Ziggy."
I found using the name "Ziggy" significantly reduced the number of incidents when Amazon recorded my conversation.
If you check your voice history now, in the Amazon (cuckoo sound) app you'll probably see it recorded the conversation and everything being said in your room in the first part of this story when I said the name.