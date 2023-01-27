We're talking about when the phone stops responding. It won't turn off or turn on. The screen is frozen or goes black. You can go to your wireless carrier, stand in line, and someone in tech support presses a few buttons and everything's fine again. What did they do? It's a little trick called a forced restart and you can do it too.
On an iPhone, press and release the volume up button, then press and quickly release the volume down button, then press and hold the side button. Don't let go until the Apple logo appears on the screen. On iPhone 7 and earlier, press and hold the volume down and on/off buttons simultaneously. The phone should restart and work fine.
If the Apple logo stays frozen on the screen try the forced restart again. If the screen is still frozen, connect it to a computer and, using iTunes, update the phone to the latest iOS.
On Android devices, it depends on the phone. Try force restarting the phone by pressing and holding the power and volume down keys for more than seven seconds. For some Android devices, you'll need to hold down the power button for about 30 seconds.
If that doesn't work on Android phones, you can also remove the battery to reset it but it's not for the faint of heart.
If things still don't work, contact support or take the phone to your wireless carrier. It's a good idea to restart your phone every now and then, whether you're having problems with it or not.
You might find the phone works a lot better, and faster, after a good restart.