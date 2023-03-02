Just like windows, your smartphone can use some cleaning. Not the screen, but what's under the hood.
After some time your phone has gotten cluttered with apps, photos, and that mysterious "Other" category. So let's get to work to give your phone a fresh start.
In settings and storage, review those large attachments using over a gigabyte of storage. These are videos and photos in text messages. Delete the ones you no longer need and look through old messages with attachments.
Back in settings and storage, see which apps are taking up the most space. On an Android phone, it's in "device maintenance."
Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram probably use a lot of your storage for no reason. The easiest way to free up that space is by deleting the app. Yep, delete it and then re-install the app. You'll have more space and the app works the same. You won't lose anything.
Just like you'd do with clothes you haven't worn in over a year, get rid of apps you don't use. On an iPhone swipe to the end of the home screen and tap "App Library." On an Android device, it's settings and App Storage.
Delete free apps you don't use, like games. Free apps are constantly tracking your activity and some continue running even when you're not using them. If you don't use them, delete them.
Finally, when you've done your spring cleaning, re-start your phone. It's a good idea to do that at least once a week. You'll probably notice your battery will last longer during the day.