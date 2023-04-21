Today

Increasing clouds. There might be a stray shower, initially north and west of the Lehigh Valley, then maybe other locations late.

Tonight

Increasing clouds. There might be a stray shower, initially north and west of the Lehigh Valley, then maybe other locations late.

Tomorrow

Some sun giving way to increasing clouds, breezy, and still warm; the day looks mostly dry, but a few showers or a thunderstorm are possible late.