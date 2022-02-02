There are many reasons people want to switch from one music streaming service to another. But there's one reason people don't go to the trouble, and that's losing music and playlists they've created.
Playlists, of course, are like mixtapes of your favorite genre or mood. Like these I created on Spotify, each playlist has well over a hundred songs. But if you switch from Spotify to, say Amazon Prime Unlimited, how do you move those playlists? You can't. None of the streaming services allow exporting a playlist.
"I feel what holds people back is thinking, I want to move to this new service, but what am I going to do with all of this music? How am I going to move all of this music from my old service to the new service?" said Trevor Mwangi, a computer programmer in Kenya.
That's how I found Mwangi, who advertises on the freelance website "Fiverr," offering to move playlists from one service to another.
"Up to 7 playlists is $20. And more playlists for $35 and up to 50 playlists for $50," Mwangi said.
It's a growing business and for good reason. It's nearly impossible as a DIY project.
One option is to manually create a new playlist in your new service. Searching for each song and adding it to a newly created playlist. For a playlist of 200 or more songs, that can take hours.
The app SongShift can do the work pretty well, though you can only move 100 songs before you have to pay for a subscription.
Mwangi built software to do the job. He doesn't tell many people how he does it.
"When I want to switch from one service to another. Yes, it's really easy. Just like, ABC. Because you know what you're doing. Yeah," Mwangi said.