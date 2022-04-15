Not long ago you spent a lot of money on a smartphone and now they're just lying around gathering dust and they can't do anything with them. Yes, you can, and they can actually save you money.
Digital picture frames are pricey but an old iPad you're not using is even better. Open the photos app and create a new shared album. We'll call it "frame." Add all the photos you want to be displayed into the shared album.
Then, tap on the name of that album and tap the three dots in the top right corner to select "slideshow." Make sure to turn on "repeat" and you've got a digital frame you didn't know you had. Plus, other people can add photos to the shared album from their phones.
Old smartphones make fine TV remotes. If you've got a Roku, FireStick, or Apple TV, install the app on the old phone. The apps are more functional and easier to use than the remote that came with the streaming box. Keep the old phone connected to a charger and you'll never lose the original remote in the couch cushion again.
Old iPads also make good e-readers by installing the Kindle app. Even better than a Kindle if you're reading something with color photos like a magazine.
Smartphones make great security cameras. The apps Manything and Alfred turn old iPhones and Android devices into cameras that will send you a notification if it's triggered by motion. Make sure the phone is connected to a charger, prop it up toward a door or window, and boom! a security camera you didn't know you had.
The only caveat is some apps won't work with really old phones, like the iPhone 4 because the operating systems can't be updated. But, you may still be able to use them to play games that you once downloaded. Provided of course, you can remember the password to unlock it.
You have updated your password since then...right?