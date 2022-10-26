If you're of a certain age, say 40 and up, you may have had a landline phone in the house. They still work, even if you don't have landline phone service.
A gadget, the Cell2Jack, connects almost any old phone to your smartphone. Here's how it works.
The Cell2Jack is about the size of a deck of cards. It has jacks for the older phone, a power cable, and a charging port for your smartphone.
The idea is to connect your smartphone to the old phone through the Cell2Jack, which is basically a Bluetooth receiver.
Connect your phone to the old phone by pressing the hashtag or pound sign twice. Once it's connected, the old phone will ring when someone calls your smartphone number. Pretty cool if you've been missing bells ringing when someone calls.
You can also place calls using the old phone.
The problem with using an older rotary dial phone is that there's no hashtag or pound button.
Hanging up the receiver twice serves as hitting pound.
It only works with older phones with one of these connections. Super old phones that connect by copper wires have plugs which won't work.
if you want to ditch your landline phone but still want to talk on multiple handsets, Cell2Jack is a solution.
The cellphone needs to be close enough to the Cell2Jack in order to connect over Bluetooth, but if you have a portable battery pack, you can literally take an old phone anywhere. To the park, a coffee shop, or even in the passenger seat of a car. You'll get some looks this way.