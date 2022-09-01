Most people take a new TV out of the box, plug it in, and start watching. If you're watching football, you're not getting the picture you paid for. Your TV needs pre-season tweaking.
Open your TV settings and choose "Picture." Many are set to "vivid," which is fine in a store, but not in your house. The best setting for football games is not "game," that's for playing video games.
The "sports" setting sounds right, it's going to turn on "motion smoothing." If you forget to change it back, movies and TV shows are going to look terrible. The best setting for all TVs is "cinema" or "movie" mode.
The picture may look dark at first, so we'll tweak it some more. First, we'll change the brightness. Find a show with a dark nighttime scene. Turn the brightness level up until you can see some details in the darkest parts of the video. You want the black to appear black and not gray. When you're satisfied, switch to "contrast." Find a scene with lots of white, like clouds.
Lower the contrast until you see details or shadows. Then turn it up until it doesn't wash out the rest of the picture.
Back in settings, adjust the color and tint so faces look flesh-colored, not red or green.
Lastly, "sharpness." Resist the temptation to turn it up too high. With newer TVs, you're better off with a low number.
Then save the settings.
Everyone's preferences are different, you might like "vivid." But these settings should give you the best picture quality for movies, TV shows, and most importantly, football.