If you haven't looked into Facebook's settings in quite a while, I can guarantee you're not going to like some of what you see. Not things Facebook does without permission, but because you're giving them permission.
If you haven't taken Facebook's Privacy checkup, that's a good place to start. It'll show you where your information is being shared. There's a lot here so let's hit the high points:
Have you signed into an app or website using your Facebook login? We all have. It's a good idea to review those logins. Under settings and permissions, look at apps and websites. These are all the sites and apps you've connected to your Facebook account. These companies have access to your Facebook information. You'll see some here you've forgotten about. Many will date back years.
Review them, and delete any you no longer use.
Also, under security, look at off-Facebook activity. These are companies that share information when you visit their website. You may see hundreds there all sharing your web activity with Facebook such as when you open its website or app, what you searched for, purchased, and added to a wishlist.
You can't pull the information from the past but you can stop sharing in the future.
It's also a good idea to check where you're logged in to Facebook. If you see any you don't recognize, you can log out of that device, or all of them. You'll just have to log back in on the devices you use.
Not only will these privacy changes protect your information being shared, but they could also reduce the risks of being hacked.