The thing about charging cables and bricks is they all look alike. But they only fit the gadget they came with.
What do they go to? You might end up trying the same charging cable in multiple gadgets and never find the right one. That happened with a Bluetooth speaker. Great speaker, but since I misplaced the charger I'd have to buy a new one or dispose of the speaker.
Here's the secret to keeping them together: QR codes.
You can pick up a pack of QR Code stickers. They have apps to read and label the stickers.
Here's how it works: Place one of the stickers on the charging brick and scan it with the app. Then, enter what the charger goes to. In this case, a Bluetooth speaker. Then, take a photo of the gadget.
If the charger ever gets mixed up with others, just scan the QR code with the app.
You can use the QR code stickers on anything you need to find. They're helpful when moving.
Finding the right storage bins when you're looking for Christmas decorations: just label the sticker and take a photo of what's inside.
You can make your own QR codes, of course, with any smartphone but you can purchase a pack of QR code stickers for about $15. It's a great way to use tech to keep track of tech.