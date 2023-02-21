In case you missed it, we discovered unlocking someone's phone using Face ID, even while you sleep, is possible without turning on "require attention" in settings under Face ID, that will require your eyes to be open to unlock your phone.
As I heard from some viewers, that isn't enough security. A really snoopy person could grab your phone, even with your knowledge, to unlock the phone this way.
So, here's something you can do if you really want to keep someone from seeing what's on your phone: The quickest way to lock a phone is to hold down either the volume button or the power button for a few seconds at the same time.
You'll get the screen asking if you want to call for help, or shut down the phone completely. But here's the thing: if you tap "cancel," the phone will require a passcode the next time you want to unlock it.
If you suspect someone is snooping on your phone, you can see what apps were being used at a specific time by going to the battery setting. It'll show each hour, if the phone was being used, and which apps were opened during that time. So if What'sApp or Messenger were on the screen at 3 a.m. while you were asleep, you might want to have a word with someone.
I should also mention that defense lawyers contend while police can demand someone unlock their phone with Face ID or fingerprint, they can not force you to enter a passcode to unlock the phone.
Remember, to lock the phone and require a passcode, press either the volume button or the off button for a few seconds, and tap "cancel."