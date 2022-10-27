It sounds like a get-rich-quick-scheme, even though it'll take a couple of months. If you start right now, these tips can help you bank up to $1,000 by Jan. 1.
Surveys. People do make money answering questions. How easy is that? Of course, you may not be able to generate $1,000 but you can pad your wallet with just your opinions.
Don't expect it to be easy. Some surveys that pay $20 can take hours to complete.
Before filling your home with more, er, stuff, sell some of what you already have but don't use.
List clothes on Poshmark, Depop, and ThredUp. Mercari for items. Facebook Marketplace for anything. List them at a bargain price if you want to move them fast.
Got skills? Take a look at Fiverr.com and Upwork. Offer to teach guitar lessons, transcribe podcasts, accounting, graphics, voice work, and virtual assistant. Depending on your skills, you can charge up to $100 an hour. A tip: charge less until you start getting reviews.
Maybe the best way to gain money for the holidays isn't technically earning it, but saving it. Take a look at all of those monthly subscriptions. Can you cancel Netflix, Spotify Premium, or Hulu for a couple of months? That's money staying in your account to pay off credit cards in January.
A recent survey reveals on average, Americans spend nearly $300 a month just on subscriptions.
How much you earn or save depends on how aggressive you want to be. But these things do work.