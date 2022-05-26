GoFundMe has set up a hub for donations. At the moment, the fundraisers are primarily for families needing to bury their children. If you've hesitated in the past to use GoFundMe for donations, you should know the non-profit has improved its checking process to verify the money is going to the right place. On its homepage, it lists fundraisers and charities it has verified as being authentic.
Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, Texas will hold funeral services for the victims at no expense to their families. Hillcrest is a family-owned funeral home.
You can make a donation to help pay for those funerals on its website. You can also purchase flowers on its website that will go to families and those funeral services.
But we need to be wary of fundraising scams. Do not respond to emails or phone calls asking for money. Seek out verified fundraisers and organizations to make sure you're money is actually going to help.